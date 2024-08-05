Open Menu

Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Observed With National Spirit At SMIU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Sindh Madressatul islam University observed the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir on Monday, 5th August with a national spirit.

A rally was taken out from the Main Building of SMIU which was led by Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai and other officials. The rally went round the nearby roads of SMIU and culminated at the premises of the university. A program was also held at the auditorium of the university which was chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai.

The speakers presented a great tribute to the struggle of the Kashmiri people and condemned the atrocities and brutality of Indian forces.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai in his address said that the day of 5th August marks a critical moment in the history of Kashmir. On August 5, 2019, the Indian government revoked Articles 370 and 35-A, stripping Kashmir of its special status and resulting in severe human rights violations.

He further said the above mentioned articles had provided autonomy to Kashmir and protected the rights of its residents. “The abrogation has led to increased oppression, unlawful detentions, curfews, and a disturbing attempt to change the region's demographic composition. Despite these challenges, the resilience of the Kashmiri people remains unshaken,” the Vice Chancellor said.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai while talking on the importance of the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, said Pakistan has sent a clear message to India and also to the world by observing this day that we all Pakistanis condemn the occupation of Kashmir by India and Kashmir must be given right of self-determination according to the UN resolutions.

Dean of SMIU Dr. Jamshed Adil called the other countries to raise voice, show solidarity, and advocate for the fundamental human rights of Kashmiri people. He said their voice will be a powerful statement of support for those enduring oppression in Kashmir. Dean Dr. Zahid Ali Channar in his speech condemned the Indian forces who are engaged in inhuman atrocities in Kashmir and have forcefully occupied Kashmir. Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, Director Students Affairs also talked on the importance of the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir and demanded right of self-determination for Kashmir. Students also delivered speeches and a documentary on Kashmir was screened.

The Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir session was attended by faculty, officials, other employees and students in a large number.

