UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir On Aug 5

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 07:17 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir on Aug 5

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Siege Day) would be observed on August 5 across the province against Indian brutality and aggression in Indian Occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Siege Day) would be observed on August 5 across the province against Indian brutality and aggression in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

A rally will be staged from Chief Minister Office to Governor's House in which Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, parliamentarians, PTI leaders and important personalities would participate while other rallies and functions would also be held at divisional level with observance of corona SOPs.

The participants would record their peaceful agitation against Indian brutality and aggression while wearing black ribbons.

The chief minister regretted that oppressed Kashmiris were forced to live under Indian oppression as 12 months had passed to military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The Indian illegal occupation of Occupied Kashmir had turned into the century's biggest humanitarian crisis and tragedy which also describe the impassiveness of the international community, he added.

Pakistan would continue to firmly stand with Kashmiris with vigour and zeal, he said and added that India would have to be accountable for its every cruelty as the blood of martyred Kashmiris would give way to the freedom of Kashmiris.

The PTI government would fight the case of Indian Occupied Kashmirat every forum, the CM concluded.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Century Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Governor Punjab August From Government Blood Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Turkmenistan in fight aga ..

2 hours ago

Putin Signs Law Denouncing Agreement With Kazakhst ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister appeals to celebrate Eid with simpl ..

4 minutes ago

Local resources being used to produce cheap electr ..

4 minutes ago

Vietnam Records First COVID-19 Death - Reports

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of murder of former PU ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.