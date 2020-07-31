Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir on Aug 5

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Siege Day) would be observed on August 5 across the province against Indian brutality and aggression in Indian Occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Siege Day) would be observed on August 5 across the province against Indian brutality and aggression in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

A rally will be staged from Chief Minister Office to Governor's House in which Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, parliamentarians, PTI leaders and important personalities would participate while other rallies and functions would also be held at divisional level with observance of corona SOPs.

The participants would record their peaceful agitation against Indian brutality and aggression while wearing black ribbons.

The chief minister regretted that oppressed Kashmiris were forced to live under Indian oppression as 12 months had passed to military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The Indian illegal occupation of Occupied Kashmir had turned into the century's biggest humanitarian crisis and tragedy which also describe the impassiveness of the international community, he added.

Pakistan would continue to firmly stand with Kashmiris with vigour and zeal, he said and added that India would have to be accountable for its every cruelty as the blood of martyred Kashmiris would give way to the freedom of Kashmiris.

The PTI government would fight the case of Indian Occupied Kashmirat every forum, the CM concluded.