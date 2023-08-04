Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir to observe on Aug 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :'Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir' will be observed on August 5 (Saturday) to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of the Division.

The aim is to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Modi government and to condemn the illegal act of Article 370.

In this regard, ceremonies and rallies will be held, in which solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris will be expressed and protests will also be held against the implementation of Article 370 by the Modi government in Kashmir.