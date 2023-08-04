Open Menu

Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir To Observe On Aug 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir to observe on Aug 5

'Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir' will be observed on August 5 (Saturday) to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of the Division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :'Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir' will be observed on August 5 (Saturday) to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of the Division.

The aim is to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Modi government and to condemn the illegal act of Article 370.

In this regard, ceremonies and rallies will be held, in which solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris will be expressed and protests will also be held against the implementation of Article 370 by the Modi government in Kashmir.

Related Topics

Jammu Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur August Government

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says Held Meeting With Trump Presidentia ..

Zelenskyy Says Held Meeting With Trump Presidential Rival Christie

5 minutes ago
 Mayor, SSP pay tribute to martyrs of police

Mayor, SSP pay tribute to martyrs of police

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue highlighting Indian atrocitie ..

Pakistan to continue highlighting Indian atrocities in IIOJK at all forums: Fore ..

6 minutes ago
 Saad Rafique praises PMD's KISSAN App

Saad Rafique praises PMD's KISSAN App

6 minutes ago
 UN to Close Office in Uganda on August 5 - Human R ..

UN to Close Office in Uganda on August 5 - Human Rights Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 China Executes South Korean Death Row Inmate on Dr ..

China Executes South Korean Death Row Inmate on Drug Smuggling Charge - Reports

6 minutes ago
Brazilian Police Arrest Person Who Threatened Braz ..

Brazilian Police Arrest Person Who Threatened Brazilian President - Reports

15 minutes ago
 Minister hands over ownership rights of houses to ..

Minister hands over ownership rights of houses to flood victims in Shaheed Benaz ..

15 minutes ago
 Rescuers help children cross floodwaters to reach ..

Rescuers help children cross floodwaters to reach home

15 minutes ago
 BHC delegation visits Hattar Economic Zone

BHC delegation visits Hattar Economic Zone

13 minutes ago
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Held ..

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Held Meeting With Trump Presidentia ..

13 minutes ago
 Harden criminal arrested after shootout with polic ..

Harden criminal arrested after shootout with police

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan