'Youm-e- Istehsal' For Kashmir To Be Observed On Aug 5

'Youm-e- Istehsal' for Kashmir to be observed on Aug 5

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Matiari Sayed Murtaza Ali Shah on Tuesday announced to organize Kashmir Solidarity rallies in the district on August 5 to mark second year of Indian government's move of scraping special status of the illegally occupied valley.

According to a statement issued by Sindh Information department, "Youm-e- Istehsal-e-Kashmir" will be observed in district and Taluka headquarters to show solidarity with people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

DC asked officers concerned to hoist national as well as Kashmiri flags and panaflex banners at prominent points in the district and other towns to condemn Indian actions taken on August 5, 2019.

Sayed Murtaza Ali Shah also nominated Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Abul Ala Bhatti as district focal person while concerned ACs as taluka focal persons to ensure all arrangements to mark "Day of Exploitation in Occupied Kashmir".

Rallies and protest marches will be organized in the district as well as taluka headquarters to expose the real face of India who had subjugated millions of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Indian government's August 5 decision had deprived people of the occupied valley of their basic rights as they were under curfew for the last two years, DC said.

Shah said, Aug 5, 2019 was a black day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said people and the government of Pakistan always stood by the people of occupied Kashmir in their struggle for their right to self determination.

