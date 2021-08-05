Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir day observes in Chilas distt Diamer

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir day observed in Chilas on completion of 730 days of military siege of Jammu and Kashmir

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir day observed in Chilas on completion of 730 days of military siege of Jammu and Kashmir.

A rally was held from DC Chowk to circuit chowk Chilas.

Officials of District administration Diamer, other government departments, public representatives, school children, general public and business community participated in the rally.

On the occasion,participants and speakers of the really strongly condemned Indian tyranny and atrocities in occupied Jamu and Kashmir and appealed to United Nations and other International Community to play their positive role for the grant of self determination to the people of Jamu and Kashmir.

At the end of rally human chain was made and special prayers were offered for freedom of Kashmir.