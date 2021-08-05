UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Day Observes In Chilas Distt Diamer

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:12 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir day observes in Chilas distt Diamer

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir day observed in Chilas on completion of 730 days of military siege of Jammu and Kashmir

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir day observed in Chilas on completion of 730 days of military siege of Jammu and Kashmir.

A rally was held from DC Chowk to circuit chowk Chilas.

Officials of District administration Diamer, other government departments, public representatives, school children, general public and business community participated in the rally.

On the occasion,participants and speakers of the really strongly condemned Indian tyranny and atrocities in occupied Jamu and Kashmir and appealed to United Nations and other International Community to play their positive role for the grant of self determination to the people of Jamu and Kashmir.

At the end of rally human chain was made and special prayers were offered for freedom of Kashmir.

Related Topics

India United Nations Business Jammu Chilas From Government

Recent Stories

Russia registers 23,120 new COVID-19 cases, 794 de ..

Russia registers 23,120 new COVID-19 cases, 794 deaths

13 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers discover new findings on ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers discover new findings on evolution of galaxies

13 minutes ago
 Turkey and Greece reel from raging wildfires durin ..

Turkey and Greece reel from raging wildfires during heatwave

47 seconds ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan leads big protest rally to cond ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan leads big protest rally to condemn IIOJK's illegal annexation ..

48 seconds ago
 Islamic Development Bank, Bloomberg LP launch fina ..

Islamic Development Bank, Bloomberg LP launch financial education programme in 9 ..

28 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai becomes an ideal platform for Lati ..

Expo 2020 Dubai becomes an ideal platform for Latin American companies

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.