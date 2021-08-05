Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was observed here in Hyderabad like other parts of the country on Thursday to mark second anniversary of siege of the occupied territory by revoking special status of IIOJK.

Several rallies were staged in city to condemn gross human rights violations and brutalities against people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The main rally organized by District Administration led by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro opposite DC office,Shahbaz building.

Addressing the rally, DC said India had committed illegal and inhumane act by repealing Article 370 and 35- A of Indian constitution on August 05, 2019 which abrogated special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

India's Modi Government had deprived the people of IIOJK of their fundamental rights and occupation forces were brutally killing innocent Kashmiris, Soomro said and urged the United Nations to play its role for ending of illegal siege of occupied valley.

He said the people and the Government of Pakistan always stood with Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination and occupied territory would soon become free from Indian subjugation.

Rally was attended among others by Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon, ADC-II Qaim Akbar Nimai, AC Headquarters Manzoor Leghari, AC (General) Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh, AC Rural Surhan Aijaz Abro, officers and officials of almost all Government departments and members of civil society organizations.

The participants of the rally, holding flags of Pakistan Kashmir along with banners and placards chanted slogans against inhuman attitude of Indian government with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, different political, religious parties, social and civil society organizations have taken out rallies to condemn Indian Government decision of revoking special status of occupied Kashmir on August 05,2019.

Despite scorching heat, thousands of people participated rallies to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

The workers of Pakistan Tahreek-e- Insaf, PPP, PML, MQM-P, PSP, Jamat Islami and other political and religious parties staged separate rallies to mark second anniversary of Indian siege of disputed territory of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019.

They raised slogans of "Kashmir Baniega Pakistan" and demands for holding plebiscite as per UNSC resolutions for resolving decade old Kashmir dispute.

They urged United Nations to play role in deciding Kashmir dispute as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir.