Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed at Pakistan Embassy, Tokyo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :An event was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan Tokyo in connection with commemorating Youm-e-Istehsal being observed on Friday to mark the 3rd year of unprecedented, inhuman military siege and communication blockade since India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

Messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan which primarily emphasized support and solidarity with Kashmiri people for realization of their legitimate right to self-determination were read, said a news release issued here.

Charge d' Affaires Ismat Hassan Sial in her key-note address described the day a crime against humanity that has destroyed lives, crippled livelihoods, and imperiled the very identity of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). Eight million Kashmiris have been made prisoners in their own homes.

The Indian government and its security forces, she said, had intensified their inhuman tactics and subjected the people of IIOJK to worst kind of human rights violations, besides imposition of indefinite curfew, suspension of all cyber communication lines, custodial torture and deaths, use of pellet guns, extra judicial killings and random imprisonment of innocent people.

However, despite turning Kashmir into a large prison, India had not been able to dampen the indomitable spirit of the freedom loving Kashmiri people, she remarked.

In a virtual event Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Convener, All Parties Hurriyat Conference Islamabad and Rameez Makhdoomi, Chief Spokesperson of the Jammu & Kashmir Young Journalists Association, Srinagar expressed their views on the current repression and severe violation of human rights of Kashmiris by the Hindutva Government of RSS.

President of Kashmir Forum-Japan, Shahid Majeed expressed his sentiments over the long-standing dispute which had caused so much suffering to the Kashmiris.

A photographic exhibition was also organized by the Embassy to highlight the continuing torture and brutal repression carried out by the Indian Occupied forces in IIOJK.

Earlier, the members of the Pakistani community and Kashmiri Diaspora held a strong protest in front of the Indian Embassy to observe Youm-e-Istehsal and strongly agitated against the unprecedented gross human rights violations in IIOJK by Indian security forces.

Further, a demarche was handed over to the office of the United Nations in Tokyo requesting it to expedite its implementation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions in IIOJK.