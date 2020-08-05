UrduPoint.com
Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Observed At Sargodha University

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:32 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was observed at Sargodha University on Wednesday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was observed at Sargodha University on Wednesday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

To mark the day, staff and faculty members staged a protest rally which started from Fountain Square and concluded at Maulabakhsh Auditorium.

The participants holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans were demanding immediate end to Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed said that it was welcome to include Kashmir in the map of Pakistan.

And the inclusion of Kashmir in the map will further strengthen the right of Kashmiris to self-determination, he said.

He said that Pakistan had a diplomatic advantage on Kashmir over India and Pakistan had effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at international fora during the last one year. The role of Pakistan Army is also commendable, he added.

Dean Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Controller Examinations Dr. Muhammad Bashir,Dr. Haroon Idrees, Dr. Najma and others also addressed the rally.

