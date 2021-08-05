"Youm-e-Istehsal" Kashmir observed in city

The "Youm-e-Istehsal" Kashmir was observed in the Punjab capital on Thursday to express solidarity with people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The "Youm-e-Istehsal" Kashmir was observed in the Punjab capital on Thursday to express solidarity with people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Rallies were organized in the city against Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris of the IIOJ&K and inhuman siege of the valley.

All segments of society, including the business community, politicians, industrialists, intellectuals, literary figures and scholars, participated in the rallies to support the just cause of Kashmiris.

A rally led by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was organized. The governor, in his address, said the international community should fulfill its responsibility and resolve the Kashmir Issue.

Meanwhile, Government Model Town library also held a rally against brutality and atrocities of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris while the Lahore College Women University also arranged a ceremony to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

LCWU Vice Chancellor Bushra Mirza, in her speech, said that the international community should take solid steps against India to stop the barbaric siege of Kashmiris and human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Separately, the Lahore Transport Company also staged a rally against illegal siege of Kashmirs by India.

Later on, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Ministers Fiazal Hassan Chohan,Ijaz AlamAugestine, Raja Basharat and Khayal Ahmad Kastro, in their separate messages, condemned Indian atrocitiesand said that the nation was standing with Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom.