UrduPoint.com

"Youm-e-Istehsal" Kashmir Observed In City

Faizan Hashmi 51 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:34 PM

"Youm-e-Istehsal" Kashmir observed in city

The "Youm-e-Istehsal" Kashmir was observed in the Punjab capital on Thursday to express solidarity with people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The "Youm-e-Istehsal" Kashmir was observed in the Punjab capital on Thursday to express solidarity with people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Rallies were organized in the city against Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris of the IIOJ&K and inhuman siege of the valley.

All segments of society, including the business community, politicians, industrialists, intellectuals, literary figures and scholars, participated in the rallies to support the just cause of Kashmiris.

A rally led by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was organized. The governor, in his address, said the international community should fulfill its responsibility and resolve the Kashmir Issue.

Meanwhile, Government Model Town library also held a rally against brutality and atrocities of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris while the Lahore College Women University also arranged a ceremony to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

LCWU Vice Chancellor Bushra Mirza, in her speech, said that the international community should take solid steps against India to stop the barbaric siege of Kashmiris and human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Separately, the Lahore Transport Company also staged a rally against illegal siege of Kashmirs by India.

Later on, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Ministers Fiazal Hassan Chohan,Ijaz AlamAugestine, Raja Basharat and Khayal Ahmad Kastro, in their separate messages, condemned Indian atrocitiesand said that the nation was standing with Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom.

Related Topics

India Lahore Chief Minister Governor Business Punjab Company Jammu Women Government LCWU Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Farrukh asks Nawaz to quit arrogance, complete his ..

Farrukh asks Nawaz to quit arrogance, complete his sentence in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 US, S. Korean Officials Hold First Meeting on Situ ..

US, S. Korean Officials Hold First Meeting on Situation on Korean Peninsula - St ..

30 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 28 more patients, infects 2,315 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 28 more patients, infects 2,315 others

30 minutes ago
 Murad inducts 4 more ministers, 3 advisors, 13 spe ..

Murad inducts 4 more ministers, 3 advisors, 13 special assistants

30 minutes ago
 Scientists identify protein causing Covid-related ..

Scientists identify protein causing Covid-related inflammation

30 minutes ago
 Administrator HMC reviews arrangements for Muharra ..

Administrator HMC reviews arrangements for Muharram

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.