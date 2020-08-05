"Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Observed In Faisalabad

Like other parts of the country, 'Youm-e-Istehsal" was observed here on Wednesday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people who had been facing brutalities by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, 'Youm-e-Istehsal" was observed here on Wednesday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people who had been facing brutalities by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The siren was bellowed at 9:58 am and one minute silence was also observed at 10:00 a.m. at District Council Chowk.

To mark the day, the district administration organized a rally which started from district council chowk and concluded at Clock Tower Chowk after passing through Kutcheri bazaar chowk, Khaliq Qureshi road and press club.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, MPAs Firdous Rae and Shakeel Shahid led the rally while RPO Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CPO, other officers, representatives of NGOs, students and people from different walks of life participated in the walk.

The participants of the rally carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans like "Kashmir Bane Ga Pakistan", "Stop Cruelties in Occupied Kashmir", "Kashmir is Integral Part of Pakistan", "Kashmiri brethren should be given a right of self-determination".

Addressing on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali said, "We salute the struggle of independence of Kashmiri brothers & sisters and Pakistani nation would continue their moral and diplomatic support to them.

He said that Pakistan would not relent in its moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiri get their legitimate right of self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that the international community, UN and human right activists should take notice of the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. He said that Kashmiri could not be deprived of their legal right through brutalities.

Expressing views, MPA Ferdous Rae condemned the atrocities of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and said that Kashmiri should be given their fundamental right in accordance with their aspirations and the UN resolutions.

She said the world community should realize the requirements of the justice and play its role for the independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

MPA Shakeel Shahid said the Pakistani nation was standing by Kashmiri brethren until the realization of their rights to self-determination.

On this occasion, special 'Dua' was offered for the independence of Indian IllegalOccupied Jammu & Kashmir and success of Kashmiri brethren.