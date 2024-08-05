Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Observed In Larkana
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Like the other parts of the country, Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was celebrated in Larkana city on Monday with great enthusiasm.
In this regard, the main event was held at Government Pilot Higher Secondary School, Larkana, where the national flag was hoisted and the national anthem was played. The event was followed by holding a rally under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa, Chairman District Council Larkana Ijaz Ahmad Laghari, Mayor Municipal Corporation Larkana Advocate Ali Anwar Lahar, ASP City Larkana Haseeb Ahmed, Principal Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana and others. The rally was started from Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana and after passing through different roads of the city, ended at SSP Chowk Larkana.
Addressing the rally, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa said that today, we were celebrating Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir for sensitizing the world and the United Nations against the Indian action of unlawfully changing the status of Kashmir and turning its majority into minority five years back.
Chairman District Council Larkana Ejaz Ahmad Laghari said that today, we were expressing solidarity with Kashmiris against illegal occupation of their land.
Officials of all institutions, teachers, students, scouts, civil society representatives and a large number of citizens participated in the rally.
