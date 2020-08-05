Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed in Mithi

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of country youm-e-Istehsal (Military siege day) was observed in district Tharparkar.

In this regard a programme held in Muhtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto culture complex to express solidarity with innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who were fighting for their right of self determination for decades.

Member National assembly Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani addressing the event said, commemorating 5 August as youm-e-Istehsal aiming to pay rich tribute to struggle of the people of Kashmir for their fight against atrocities and brutalities.

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhamad Nawaz soho said that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and whole Pakistani Nation stand shoulder to shoulder with innocent Kashmir brethren in this difficult hour.

SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi said that Kashmir was a part of Pakistan and will remain in its territorial jurisdiction because Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.

Later a big rally was also taken out from Muhtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto cultural complex to Deputy Commissioner office. Among others adviser to Chief Minister Sindh Bhonjo mal bheel,Chairman Municipal committee Mithi Dr Manoj Kumar Malani, vice chairman district council Tharparkar Karni Singh Soho, PPP leader Shusheel Malani, Additional Director live stock Dr Naubat khan khoso, DHO Dr Gordhan Daas, ADC syed Kabeer Shah, ADC(2) Rajesh Kumar, AC Mithi Jawed Ahmed Daahri and officials of Revenue, education,Social welfare and Information were also present on the occasion.

