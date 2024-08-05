Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed in Southern KP

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Southern districts on Monday expressed solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) by organizing walks and events in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Southern districts on Monday expressed solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) by organizing walks and events in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.

Different walks and ceremonies were held in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper and South Waziristan Lower to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.

The major event and walk was organized at Deputy Commissioner Office Dera Ismail Khan which was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Ahad Yousaf, Assistant Commissioners, officers and representatives of various departments, media representatives, local dignitaries and the common people in large numbers.

Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner Ms. Sarah Rehman said “we will continue to extend all possible support to our Kashmiri brethren at all forums in their struggle of self-determination.” She said that India has tried to change the status of Kashmir, adding that organizing today’s events was aimed to convey a clear message to India that the blood of Kashmiri people would not go in vain. She hoped that the people of IIOJK would soon witness freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

On this occasion, the participants were carrying banners and posters inscribed with slogans against the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and in favour of Kashmir’s freedom struggle. In the same sequence, they also chanted slogans against Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir.

In Tank, the district administration organized an event and walk at Deputy Commissioner Office to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan led the walk which was also participated by officers and representatives of different departments, civil society members, media persons and people from different walks of life in large numbers.

In his message, the DC Tank said the purpose of observing ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ is to draw the attention of international community to the struggle of Kashmiris for their freedom and the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in IIOJK.

Moreover, he said that organizing these events was aimed to appeal the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue according to its resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said the Indian forces were continuously committing human rights violations in the IIOJK.

At the end, the participants of walk also offered prayers for independence of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, another walk was also held at Govt Degree College Tank to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir which was participated by College Principal, Lecturers and students in large numbers.

The people of Tank under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Tank Shaukat Iqbal and Traffic Incharge Saad Uddin stopped their vehicles at Kashmir Chowk and observed one-minute silence to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

On this occasion, the people also chanted slogans in favour of Independence of Kashmir and against the atrocities being committed by Indian forces in IIOJK.

In South Wazrisitan Upper, a ceremony and walk was organized in the Deputy Commissioner Compound, Tank under the leadership of Additional Assistant Commissioner Sarwakai which was largely attended by tribal leaders, officers and representatives of various departments and citizens.

The participants of the rally strongly condemned the forced occupation of Kashmir and said that the people of Pakistan would continue to support their Kashmiri brethren in their independence struggle at every forum.

The walk was started from DC-Gate and culminated at Bettani-Gate. A special prayer was also offered for Kashmiri people of the Occupied Valley.

In South Waziristan Lower, the ceremony was organized at Govt High School Wana wherein Assistant Commissioner Wana, South Waziristan Lower Faisal Ismail participated as the chief guest.

At the event, the school children presented speeches and tableaus in connection with Kashmir Exploitation Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner strongly condemned the atrocities committed by the Indian armed forces on Kashmiri people in the IIOJK. “We will always support Kashmiri people at every forum in their independence struggle", he said.

At the end of ceremony, the assistant commissioner also distributed prizes among the children.