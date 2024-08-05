Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed in SW

Like other parts of the country, the Youm-e-Istehsal was observed in South Waziristan where walk and ceremony were organized to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people and to condemn Indian government actions of August 5, 2019

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the Youm-e-Istehsal was observed in South Waziristan where walk and ceremony were organized to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people and to condemn Indian government actions of August 5, 2019.

A ceremony and walk was organized in the Deputy Commissioner Compound, Tank under the leadership of Additional Assistant Commissioner Sarwakai which was attended by Tribal leaders, officers and representatives of various departments and citizens in large numbers.

The participants of the rally strongly condemned the forced integration of Kashmir. They said that the people of Pakistan would continue to support their Kashmiri brethren in their independence struggle at every forum.

The walk was started from DC-Gate and culminated at Bettani-Gate.

A special prayer was also offered for Kashmiri people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Another event was organized at Govt High School Wana wherein Assistant Commissioner Wana, South Waziristan Lower Faisal Ismail participated as chief guest.

At the event, the school children presented speeches and tableaus in connection with Kashmir Exploitation Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner strongly condemned the atrocities committed by the Indian armed forces on Kashmiri people in IIOJK.

“We will always support Kashmiri people at every forum in their independence struggle.

At the end of ceremony, the assistant commissioner also distributed prizes among the children.