Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Observed In Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The district administration Tank on Monday organized an event and walk at Deputy Commissioner Office in connection with ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ Kashmir and to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan led the walk held at his office which was also participated by officers and representatives of different departments, civil society members, media persons and people from different walks of life in large numbers.

In his message, the DC said, the purpose of ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ is to draw the attention of international community to the struggle of Kashmiris for their freedom and the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Moreover, he said that organizing these events was aimed to request the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue according to its resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said the Indian forces were continuously committing human rights violations in the IIOJK.

At the end, the participants of walk also offered prayers for independence of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, another walk was also held at Govt Degree College Tank to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir which was participated by College Principal, Lecturers and students in large numbers.

The speakers, while addressing the event, said that organizing this event was aimed to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people.

They said that India had committed unprecedented barbarism and tyranny against innocent Kashmiris for raising voices for their fundamental right to self- determination.

In this regard, the people of Tank under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Tank Shaukat Iqbal and Traffic Incharge Saad Uddin stopped their vehicles at Kashmir Chowk and observed one-minute silence to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

On this occasion, the people also chanted slogans in favour of Independence of Kashmir and against the atrocities being committed by Indian forces in IIOJK.

