Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Observed In Tank
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM
The district administration Tank on Monday organized an event and walk at Deputy Commissioner Office in connection with ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ Kashmir and to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The district administration Tank on Monday organized an event and walk at Deputy Commissioner Office in connection with ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ Kashmir and to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.
Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan led the walk held at his office which was also participated by officers and representatives of different departments, civil society members, media persons and people from different walks of life in large numbers.
In his message, the DC said, the purpose of ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ is to draw the attention of international community to the struggle of Kashmiris for their freedom and the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Moreover, he said that organizing these events was aimed to request the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue according to its resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
He said the Indian forces were continuously committing human rights violations in the IIOJK.
At the end, the participants of walk also offered prayers for independence of Kashmir.
Meanwhile, another walk was also held at Govt Degree College Tank to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir which was participated by College Principal, Lecturers and students in large numbers.
The speakers, while addressing the event, said that organizing this event was aimed to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people.
They said that India had committed unprecedented barbarism and tyranny against innocent Kashmiris for raising voices for their fundamental right to self- determination.
In this regard, the people of Tank under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Tank Shaukat Iqbal and Traffic Incharge Saad Uddin stopped their vehicles at Kashmir Chowk and observed one-minute silence to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.
On this occasion, the people also chanted slogans in favour of Independence of Kashmir and against the atrocities being committed by Indian forces in IIOJK.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in road accident11 minutes ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar8 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father8 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI9 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator9 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)9 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki10 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II10 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..10 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago