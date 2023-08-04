Open Menu

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir On Aug 5

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir on Aug 5

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :On the instructions of the Punjab government, a ceremony will be held at 9am on Saturday, August 5 at Kutchery Chowk to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.

Officers and employees of the government departments including Deputy Commissioner, representatives of civil societies would participate in the ceremony.

Later, a rally will also be organised from Kutchery Chowk to Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

