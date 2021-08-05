'Youm-e-Istehsal' Kashmir rally held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A rally was taken out in connection with 'Youm-e-Istehsal' Kashmir to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Assistant Commissioner Burewala Umar Farooq led the rally in which Anjuman-e-Tarjan, civil society, religious and political notables participated.

AC Umar Farooq speaking on the occasion said that India was inflicting atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).