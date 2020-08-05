Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally held in Dijkot

(@FahadShabbir)

A rally to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was held in Dijkot near here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A rally to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was held in Dijkot near here on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab on Youth Affairs & sports Malik Umar Farooq led the rally which started from main Chowk, Dijkot.

The participants holding banners and placards were chanting slogans in favour of Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Umar Farooq said though Indian forces had succeeded in detaining Kashmiris in their homes but they could not succeed in suppressing their voice for freedom and self-determination.

He said that Kashmiris were an alive nation and their motto was also very genuine and fundamental, therefore, the Indian government could not deprive them of their fundamental right of freedom and self-determination for a long.

He said that if someone wants to see ever worst example of barbarism, he should visit Kashmir valley where Indian forces were brutally killing innocent Kashmiri youths.

He said the whole Pakistani nation was standing with theirKashmiri brethren and would continue its support till theirfreedom.