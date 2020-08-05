UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Rally Held In Dijkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:02 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally held in Dijkot

A rally to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was held in Dijkot near here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A rally to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was held in Dijkot near here on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab on Youth Affairs & sports Malik Umar Farooq led the rally which started from main Chowk, Dijkot.

The participants holding banners and placards were chanting slogans in favour of Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Umar Farooq said though Indian forces had succeeded in detaining Kashmiris in their homes but they could not succeed in suppressing their voice for freedom and self-determination.

He said that Kashmiris were an alive nation and their motto was also very genuine and fundamental, therefore, the Indian government could not deprive them of their fundamental right of freedom and self-determination for a long.

He said that if someone wants to see ever worst example of barbarism, he should visit Kashmir valley where Indian forces were brutally killing innocent Kashmiri youths.

He said the whole Pakistani nation was standing with theirKashmiri brethren and would continue its support till theirfreedom.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Minister Sports Punjab Visit From Government

Recent Stories

Kashmir will be free soon, says PM

1 hour ago

Rs100 billion transferred to the rural economy on ..

1 hour ago

UVAS observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, express Solid ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to ..

2 hours ago

DXB Snow Run is a big hit as registrations close w ..

2 hours ago

Yas Island first destination in Abu Dhabi to be aw ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.