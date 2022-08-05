UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Rally Held In Narowal

Published August 05, 2022

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally held in Narowal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Narowal district administration organised a rally on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Day of Kashmiris Exploitation) to express solidarity with Kashmiris and condemn brutalities and oppression by Indian army in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The rally was taken out from the district complex office, which was led by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid.

District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammed Hanif, Assistant Commissioner Salman Ahmed Lone, officers of the Department of education, Health, Information, Agriculture, food, Environment, Population, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, Public Health Engineering, Fisheries, Municipal Committee and representatives of other political, social, religious and journalists participated in the rally.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid told the rally participants that on this day, India made an unholy attempt to change the status of Kashmir. Voice should be raised against it and the extremist face of India should be exposed in front of the world, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that freedom was the right of Kashmiris, according to the UN Conventions. "We demand that India must restore special status of Kashmir.""We stood with the Kashmiris in the past, we do so today and will continue to stand with them in the future," deputy commissioner said, adding that the "hearts of Pakistanis beat with Kashmiris".

