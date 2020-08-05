Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally staged at Sammundri

A Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally was held at Tehsil Sammundri on Wednesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren for their freedom

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally was held at Tehsil Sammundri on Wednesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren for their freedom.

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad led the rally, in which, a large number of people including Assistant Commissioner Sammundri Faisal Sultan, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Muhammad Yousuf and activists of political, religious and social organizations participated.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of Kashmiri people and against the Indian atrocities.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that India had imposed his "Ghasbana Qabza" in Kashmir but it could not crush the Kashmiris for a long.

He said the whole Pakistani nation was united against Indian siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu & Kashmir.

We strongly condemn the Indian act of August 5, 2019, he said and added that Modi government was trying to change the demography of occupied Kashmir.

He said that India had sent RSS Ghundas to occupied Kashmir for the assassination of Kashmiri people at a large scale.

But, the Modi government should remember that entire Muslim Ummah was standing with Kashmiri brethren and they would get freedom from Indian yoke.

A rally was also staged in Tehsil Tandlianwala led by Assistant Commissioner Usama Sharoon. The rally started from Municipal Committee Office. The participants marched on various roads to condemn the Indian act of Kashmir Siege.

They also chanted slogans in favor of Kashmiri people and paid tribute to their struggle for freedom and self-determination.

The rally was concluded at the office of Assistant Commissionerwhere the AC Tandlianwala addressed the participants.