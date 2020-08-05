Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally staged in Jaranwala

Religious organizations on Wednesday staged a Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally in Jaranwala for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiries brethren of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Religious organizations on Wednesday staged a Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally in Jaranwala for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiries brethren of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Maulana Younus Rizvi of Jamat-e-Ahle Sunnat led the rally which started from Municipal Committee Office Jaranwala. A large number of people participated in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Younus Rizvi said the Pakistani nation had deep religious and ideological relations with Kashmiri brethren, therefore, "we will continue our moral, religious and political support for Kashmiri people who are struggling for their freedom".

He said that Indian forces had set worst examples of barbarism and carnage in Illegally Occupied Kashmir valley while the Modi government was trying to keep Kashmiris away from their right of self-determination.

He said that a large number of Kashmiri people embraced martyrdom during their struggle of freedom and now no one could deprive them of their fundamental and basic right of independence and self-determination.

The participants of the rally holding banners and placards were chanting full-throatslogans against Indian atrocities in IIOJK.