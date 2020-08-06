UrduPoint.com
Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir: Several Rallies Held In Hafizabad Dist

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:04 AM

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir: several rallies held in Hafizabad dist

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was observed in the district and several rallies were taken out to condemn exploitation of Kashmiri Muslims by the Modi government

HAFIZABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was observed in the district and several rallies were taken out to condemn exploitation of Kashmiri Muslims by the Modi government.

The biggest rally was taken out from District Complex, which was led by Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza, DPO Bilal Iftikhar and was participated by officials of different departments, social and political workers and traders.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Amjad Parvaiz Chatha strongly condemned Indian government over one-year long military siege in Kashmir.

The workers of Jamaat-i-Islami also took out a rally to condemn the genocide of Muslims in occupied Kashmir.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam District Secretary General Allama Ahmad Saeed Awan, President Hakeem Qazi Muhammad Iqbal also condemned the unlawful amendment to the Indian constitution, removing special status of Kashmir.

Workers of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek also staged a demonstration near Masjid Al-Farooq.

