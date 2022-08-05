UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Istehsal Marked At Bajaur

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal marked at Bajaur

BAJAUR, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) ::Citizenry of Bajaur tribal district on Friday taken out a rally in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, reiterating pledge to continue moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiri people facing oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Fahad Wazir and participated by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, government officials, transporters and civil society.

Participants chanted slogans against ongoing Indian brutalities in occupied valley and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Addressing the rally, Deputy Commissioner condemned atrocities of Indian forces in Kashmir and said that whole nation stands with Kashmiris in their struggle to get right of self determination. He said that day was imminent when Kashmiris would be freed and get right to decide their own destiny.

