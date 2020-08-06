Youm-e-Istehsal observed across country to mark one year of IIOJK military siege

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Youm-e-Istehsal was observed across Pakistan on Wednesday in a befitting manner to mark the 365 days of the military siege of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A number of activities were organized in Pakistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where public leaders and representatives of human rights organizations unraveled the Kashmiris' sufferings at the hands of the usurper power and appealed to the international community to take serious notice of the atrocities in IIOJK.

By marking the day as "Youm-e-Istehsal", the people of Pakistan and AJK highlighted the world once again the gravity of the festering human tragedy in the IIOJK.

On the appeal of the Pakistan and AJK governments, protest processions and rallies were held to strongly denounce the completion of one year of military siege of IIOJK and to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and exposing India's brutalities.

A one-minute silence was observed across Pakistan to express solidarity with the IIOJK people, facing the worst ever suppression and military siege for the last 365 days.

All kind of traffic also came to a complete halt at 10 am across the country on the first anniversary of New Delhi's immoral and illegal actions to change the demographic apartheid of the occupied region in a shameful violation of international law.

A large number of Kashmiris, members of civil society, students and people from all walks of life staged a rally in front of Indian Embassy in the Federal Capital to condemn the atrocities in IIOJK.

Addressing the special session of Senate, President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday read out a set of demands, including immediate end of military siege of the IIOJK, removal of curbs on communication and movement, ending of gross human rights violations, lifting of social media and internet blackout, and avoiding imposition of relentless curfew.

Addressing the AJK Legislative Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan said having all of their miscalculated assumptions on Kashmir fallen apart, Narendra Modi's fascist regime had been trapped in a blind alley and the situation would ultimately culminate into the freedom of the occupied valley.

Imran Khan inaugurated a symbolic wall of resistance in the AJK capital, portraying Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and exemplary resistance by the people through painting and pictures reported in the international media.

The prime minister also led the walk organized by the AJK Government in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the struggling people of IIOJK.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Kashmir Committee Chairman Shahryar Afridi, Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Federal for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to the PM Moeed Yousuf were accompanying the prime Minister.

The walk, which was also participated by AJK ministers and secretaries, besides leaders of all political parties and All Parties Hurriyat Conference, started from the Civil Secretariat and culminated at the United Nations' Observers' office at Domel Bridge.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of 'Jammu Kashmir Monument' being constructed by the AJK government in the memory of the martyrs of Kashmir freedom movement.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi led a huge rally from Foreign Office in Islamabad to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

The rally, that was also attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Moeed Yousuf, parliamentarians and party workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was later merged in the main rally led by President Dr Arif Alvi.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz along with Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi and SAPM Dr Moeed Yousuf publicly unveiled Pakistan's new political map at the Capital's Fatima Jinnah Park.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Shibli Faraz said the long-standing Kashmir dispute could not be resolved without granting the Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised in several United Nations resolutions.

Addressing a protest walk organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting here, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the "Youm-e-Istehsal" was observed to draw attention of the world community towards the IIOJK, which had been virtually turned into a prison by the fascist Indian government.

Addressing a walk held in the Federal Capital, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur said the illegal action taken by Indian government on August 5 last year was a reminder of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) inspired Hindutva mindset of Indian government which was marginalizing the minorities, especially the Muslims.

A large number of volunteers, government officials and civil society members participated in the walk that commenced from the Convention Centre and culminated at D-Chowk.

Rallies and walks were also taken out in different parts of the Punjab metropolis. The main rally was led by Governor Chaudhry Mohamamd Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, which started from the Govenror's House and culminated at the Charing Cross in front of the Punjab Assembly.

Balochistan Governor Justice Amanullah Yasinzai also joined the protest gathering held at the lawn of the Balochistan Assembly in Quetta. Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani and a large number of legislators, including senators and members of the provincialaAssembly representing different political parties were also present.

Various rallies were held in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the seven merged tribal districts, where people strongly condemned the illegal action of Modi-led Indian government for revoking special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019 and termed it another black day in the history of Kashmir.

The main protest rally was taken out in Peshawar, which was led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. It started from the Governor House and culminated at the Officera Mess.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) female MNAs and MPAs held a candlelit vigil to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and to create awareness about Youm-e-Istehsal outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) in the Sindh metropolis.

As Pakistan observed Kashmir Siege Day, the human rights body of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Wednesday strongly supported the UN experts' call for an urgent action to remedy the alarming human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Air Force released a special video based on the poem depicting the miseries of the oppressed Kashmiri people and showing solidarity with them.\932