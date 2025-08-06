Youm-e-Istehsal observed across globe; events highlight India’s 2019 illegitimate actions

Pakistan missions and embassies in various capitals of the world, Tuesday observed Youm-e-Istehsal-Kashmir to mark the 6th anniversary of India’s continued illegal actions of 5th August 2019, which was largely attended by Pakistani diaspora and Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Pakistan missions and embassies in various capitals of the world, Tuesday observed Youm-e-Istehsal-Kashmir to mark the 6th anniversary of India’s continued illegal actions of 5th August 2019, which was largely attended by Pakistani diaspora and Kashmiris.

The messages of President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif were read out during these events and special documentaries highlighting the atrocities of Indian forces in IIOJK were also screened.

LONDON:-

The Pakistan High Commission in London organised a Seminar/Webinar to observe “Youm-e-Istehsal”, denouncing India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, wherein it revoked the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The seminar was attended by Lord Qurban Hussain; Lord Shaffaq Mohammed; Chair of APPG on Pakistan Yasmin Qureshi MP; Chairman, UK-Pakistan Kashmiri Councillors Forum Mr. Liaqat Ali MBE; Khalid Mehmood, former MP; Dr. Sheikh Ramzy, Director Oxford Islamic Information Centre; Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, Deputy Mayor of Newham; Councilor Amjad Abbasi; Ms. Shamim Shawl, Executive Member All Parties Hurriyat Conference; Ahmed Qureshi, International Journalist; Advocate Rehana Ali, Information Secretary Tehreek-e-Kashmir; Dr Abida Rafique, Chair of Asian Resource Forum Kashmir; social activists, academia and a large number of Kashmiris in UK.

Members of the British Parliament, lawyers, human right activists and the guest speakers condemned the action of Indian government to revoke Article 370-A illegally and unconstitutionally, 6 years ago. During their remarks, the speakers expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people, calling on India to halt human rights abuses in IIOJK. They underscored the urgent need to resolve the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in line with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. They suggested drawing up a road-map comprising of actions and activities for outreach to the UK Parliament and decision makers, for a just solution of the dispute.

During his key-note address at the seminar, High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal emphasized the importance of unity among Kashmiris and Pakistanis worldwide to effectively advocate for the Kashmir cause.

He strongly condemned India's brutal tactics in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), including arbitrary detentions of Hurriyat leaders, media suppression, communication blackouts, enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings.

Dr. Faisal highlighted the nation's unwavering support for Pakistan’s armed forces during Operation Bunyan ul-Marsoos, which led to the decisive success of Marka-e-Haq.

Prior to the seminar, the High Commission hosted a photo exhibition showcasing evidence of atrocities committed by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.

The harrowing images served as a stark reminder of the ongoing human rights crisis and the necessity of a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Attendees also observed a minute of silence to honor the martyrs of Kashmir.

ABU DHABI:-

Pakistan embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates observed the day to highlight India’s illegal steps aimed at altering the internationally recognized disputed status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his statement, Charge d'affaires Qasim Aziz highlighted the importance of observance of the Youm-e-Istehsal and recalled India’s brutality in IIOJK resulting in violation of fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

He referred to illegal actions of 5 August 2019 as a blatant violation of international law including the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolutions.

He emphasized the need of international community’s active role in resolving the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in line with aspirations of Kashmiri people and pursuant to the UNSC Resolutions.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

TEHRAN:-

Embassy of Pakistan, Tehran organized an event to denounce the abrogation of article 35 A and 370 of the Indian constitution that guaranteed special autonomous status for Jammu & Kashmir by Indian Government on 5th August 2019 thus making attempts to changing demography of the illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The event was attended by Pakistani nationals, students and media representatives in large number.

Prominent Iranian scholars Dr. Qasim Safi and Samaneh Khalafzadeh while addressing the audience highlighted the struggle of Kashmiris for their independence and right of self-determination. They also appreciated the role of Pakistan and its leadership to support the Kashmir cause at every forum and raising the voice against human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On the occasion, Deputy Head of Mission Ismat Hassan Sial mentioned that Iranian leadership has also given a great regard to struggle in Kashmir and at multiple times called upon the world community to break its silence on the human rights violations in Jammu & Kashmir.

In her remarks, she said that Kashmiris were subjected to barbarism of Indian forces since October 1947. The Indian security forces have maimed, executed, murdered, blinded, raped, and suffocated the innocent Kashmiris.

She further added that the world community has acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan as the flag bearer of Human rights by its re-election as member of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

“Pakistan has always been calling upon world leaders, international community including the United Nations, and all Human rights organizations to urge India to halt the brutal use of force against the people of Kashmir and resolve the issue diplomatically under the charter of the United Nations Security Council,” she added.

Egypt:

A minute of silence was observed by Pakistan Embassy in Egypt by the Ambassador, embassy Officials earlier on Youm e Estehsal to honour the relentless sacrifices of valiant Kashmiri people for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

JORDAN:-

Pakistan Embassy in Jordan organized a seminar to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation, Kashmir), highlighting the ongoing oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). The event was attended by distinguished members of the academia, think tanks, media, and other notables from Jordan.

Speakers strongly condemned the atrocities committed by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK and emphasized the urgent need to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

CAPE TOWN:-

High Commissioner Malik Farooq attended the Youm-e-Istehsal event in Cape Town organized by PASA Official.

He highlighted Indian atrocities in IIOJK & reaffirmed 's support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination. Ganief Hendricks, Khalid Syed & local MPs also joined.

TOKYO:-

The Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo observed the sixth anniversary of Youm-e-Istehsal. On this occasion, the embassy also organised a photographic exhibition to highlight the human rights situation in IIOK.

JEDDAH:-

An event to observe “Youme-Istehsal-e-Kashmir” was organized by the Consulate General of Pakistan and Pakistani community in Jeddah to express solidarity with Kashmiris in the face of Indian atrocities and violation of international laws and obligations.

On this day India officially revoked the autonomous status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and imposed direct central rule.

Key speakers on the occasion included Consul General of Pakistan Khalid Majid, Permanent Representative to the OIC Jeddah, Syed Fawad Sher, Chairman Kashmir Committee Jeddah, Masood Ahmed Puri and Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Community Overseas, Engineer Arif Mughal.

The speakers highlighted the genesis of the Kashmir dispute and the ongoing situation in the occupied territory; condemned illegal, immoral and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019 by India; paid homage and tribute to the resilience of the Kashmiri people; appreciated the positive role by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as the OIC for Kashmir cause; and presented various proposals as future course of action for a peaceful and durable resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

A cross-section of the Pakistani and Kashmir community as well as representative of the ethnic media participated in the event in large numbers.

It was concluded with collective prayer for the martyrs of the Kashmir cause, early peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute and peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

DUBAI:-

The Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, held an event to observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, marking the sixth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, which aimed to alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Several members from the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities residing in the UAE attended the gathering.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, underscored the significance of observing Youm-e-Istehsal as a symbol of support for the oppressed people of IIOJK.

He reiterated that India’s unilateral steps are a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the UN Charter.

He emphasized that these illegal actions have further aggravated the human rights situation in the occupied territory, but cannot suppress the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

The Consul General stressed that the only durable solution to the Kashmir dispute lies in its resolution in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the relevant UNSC resolutions.

He reaffirmed that the just settlement of the Kashmir issue remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He assured that Pakistan will continue to extend unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for freedom.

Highlighting the current year’s significance, he referred to the success of Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos, victoriously carried out by Pakistan in response to Indian aggression, as a symbol of national resilience.