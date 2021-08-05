Youm-e-Istehsal observed across Pakistan to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Youm-e-Istehsal was observed across Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of the IIOJK's military siege, and denounce India's illegal, immoral, and unconstitutional steps to strip the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) of its special status

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Youm-e-Istehsal was observed across Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of the IIOJK's military siege, and denounce India's illegal, immoral, and unconstitutional steps to strip the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) of its special status.

On August 5, 2019, Narendra Modi's fascist regime illegally and unilaterally scrapped the special constitutional status of IIOJK by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of its Constitution.

Various events took place, including solidarity walks in all the major cities of country, to denounce the illegal Indian actions against the people of occupied territory.

President Dr. Arif Alvi also participated in a rally arranged to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The Kashmir solidarity rally, originated from the Foreign Office and culminated at the Parliament House, was also joined by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Science and Technology Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, parliamentarians and a large number of people from all walks of life.

The rally offered Fateha for the martyrs of Kashmir cause. A one-minute silence was observed as the sirens blared on the occasion.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans demanding the right to self-determination for the Kashmiris and waved Pakistani and Kashmiri flags.

Addressing the rally, President Alvi warned India to end its continuous subjugation of Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir as it could no longer suppress their voice.

"The voice of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination is getting stronger against India's atrocities and the day is not far when the Indian government will have to surrender," the president said.

Dr Alvi assured the IIOJK people that Pakistan would support them in their struggle for inalienable rights.

He said Pakistan would not hold talks with India unless it rescinded its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019. "This is a clear narrative of Pakistan until India restores the Articles 370 and 35-A of its Constitution that ensure the special status of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message on Youm-e-Istehsal, reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause, calling upon the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organizations, and the global media, to hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people.

"We will continue to extend all possible assistance to the Kashmiris till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination and a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and their (Kashmiris) wishes," he said.

The prime minister said, "Today marks two years since India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)." These actions, he said, were followed by unprecedented military siege, and restrictions on fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people to perpetuate Indian occupation in the occupied territory. "Yet, India has failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people," he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the media that the rally was a gesture to assure the Kashmiri brothers and sisters that the government and the people of Pakistan stood united with them.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the continuation of an inhuman military siege, machinations to bring demographic changes and gross violations of human rights and international laws were perpetuating humanitarian and security crises in the IIOJK that imperiled regional security.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar shared the message of Army Chief on 'Youm-e- Istehsaal' Kashmir on Twitter.

"Resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region," the COAS said.

Talking to reporters, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan called upon the international community to take notice of the human rights crisis in the IIOJK, as the country being the fifth biggest nation in the world would remain undeterred in its support to the Kashmiris.

In Muzaffarabad, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi led a rally held in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal.

In Karachi, the solidarity rally led by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was joined by provincial ministers, Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, and senior officials of police and Rangers.