UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youm-e-Istehsal Observed In Batgram

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:27 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Batgram

A special ceremony was held on Wednesday to observe Youm-e-Istehsal, on completion one year of military siege of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian forces

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A special ceremony was held on Wednesday to observe Youm-e-Istehsal, on completion one year of military siege of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian forces.

The event was held under auspices of district administration where siren was blared to observe one-minute silence to mark the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amir Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Tamhas Ayub and heads of all departments were participated.

The participants were wearing black armbands to condemn atrocities of Indian military against innocent Kashmiri people in IIOJK.

Later, special prayers were offered for the freedom of IIOJK.

Related Topics

India Jammu Event All

Recent Stories

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

20 minutes ago

Samsung Note 20 has all-day intelligent battery

37 minutes ago

Samsung introduces Galaxy Z Fold 2 with bigger scr ..

43 minutes ago

Under Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s directives, UAE d ..

48 minutes ago

Samsung Note 20: Get Ready for productivity, gamin ..

1 hour ago

Omar Ghobash to lead next SBA online book club con ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.