Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Batgram

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A special ceremony was held on Wednesday to observe Youm-e-Istehsal, on completion one year of military siege of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian forces.

The event was held under auspices of district administration where siren was blared to observe one-minute silence to mark the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amir Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Tamhas Ayub and heads of all departments were participated.

The participants were wearing black armbands to condemn atrocities of Indian military against innocent Kashmiri people in IIOJK.

Later, special prayers were offered for the freedom of IIOJK.