Youm-e-Istehsal Observed In Hazara Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, the people of the Hazara division Wednesday observed Youm-e-Istehsal as a sign of protest and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiris brethren against the Indian move last year on the same day to revoke the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was observed in all eight districts of the Hazara division where a large number of people from different walks of life were gathered and also staged a protest against the Indian move which revoked the special status of IIOJK.

A one-minute silence was observed at the deputy commissioner Abbottabad office on the day of exploitation of Kashmiris being observed today. DC Abbottabad Mugheesh Sanaullah also led a protest rally which was attended by the people from all walks of life.

While addressing the rally DC Abbottabad said that the objective of celebrating Youm e Istehsal is to aware the world about the Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

In Battagram a one-minute silence was observed at DC officer where deputy Commissioner Battagram Abdul Hameed also hoisted flag following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

The participants of the rally also holding pla-cards, banners and Kashmiri flags to commemorate and to show solidarity the people of IHK.

A protest rally was also organized in Kohistan where a large number of people took part, the rally started from district secretariat and culminated at Komaila Bazar Dassu Upper Kohistan.

In district Mansehra, besides many other programmes DC Mansehra also organized a flag hoisting ceremony to commemorate the people of IIOJK and to realize the world about the Indian atrocities.

