"Youm-e-Istehsal" observed in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Youm-e-Itehsal Kashmir was also observed here in Mirpurkhas like other parts of the country on Thursday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people over completing 730 days of military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In this connection 'Youm-e-Istehsal' rally was taken out led by Deputy Commissioner Salamt Memon, SSP Faisal Bashir Memon, Divisional Director Information Hizbullah Memon.

The rally was organized by the divisional and district administration in collaboration with the police, civil society, NGOs and senior officials of Mirpurkhas division and district which started from Commissioner Office Complex and culminated at to Press club.

Assistant Commissioners of all talukas, Police and Civil Officers of various government departments and Citizens also participated in the rally.

Addressing rally participants Deputy Commissioner Memon while eulogizing the struggle of Kashmiri people said that Youm-e-Istehsal was being observed to express solidarity with innocent Kashmiri People.

He said that Kashmiri brethren were not alone in this difficult time and they day was not not far when their struggle would bear fruit.

He recalled that Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had attributed Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan and no sovereign country couldtolerate to hand over jugular vein to enemy.