Youm-e-Istehsal Observed In Mirpurkhas

Published August 05, 2023

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration of Mirpurkhas has expressed its solidarity with the Kashmiri people on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, being observed on 5th August.

According to details, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Prem Chand, a rally was taken out from Commissioner Complex to Gulestan Baldia here on Saturday, which was participated by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mirpurkhas Ghulam Hussain Kanyo, Deputy Director Social Welfare Junaid Mirza, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Raza Khoso, employees of information, education, revenue institutions besides students, teachers, lady health workers and people from different walks of life.

On this occasion, the speakers said that the people of Pakistan would always raise their voices over the atrocities against the Kashmiri people. The purpose of celebrating the Day is to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, they added.

The protest is aimed to sensitize the comity of nations about the unlawful acts by the Modi-led Indian government against innocent Kashmiri people, they expressed.

They urged the United Nations to compel India to grant Kashmiris their right to self determination as per the UN resolutions.

