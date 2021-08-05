UrduPoint.com

"Youm-e-Istehsal" Observed In Nawabshah

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

"Youm-e-Istehsal" observed in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Exploitation Day was observed in District Shaheed Benazirabad.

In this regard,a rally was organized by Divisional and district administration Shaheed Benazirabad. The rally observing Corona SOPs commenced from the office of Deputy Commissioner and after marching city roads concluded at Nawabshah Press Club. The rally led by Additional Commissioner SBA Abdul Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Abdul Qadeer Gujjar and District Education Officer Secondary Qurban Ali Rahu was participated by officials of departments of Revenue, education and other departments.

The rally participants were chanting slogans against Indian atrocities. Talking to media at conclusion of rally, Additional Commissioner Abdul Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadeer Gujjar and District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu said that two years back on the same day, India pushed back the promises and resolutions of United Nations and International Community cancelled Constitution Article 35A and Article 370 and declared Jamu and Kashmir as its part.

They said that Pakistan strongly condemns the cancellation of Articles.They said"India is holding Kashmir illegally and its atrocities on Kashmiri people are at the extreme."They said the time has come that international institutions should free the Kashmiri people from the Indian atrocities. They said that the objective behind observing Kashmir Exploitation Day was to condemn the acts of atrocities by India, expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and raising their voice to highlight the issue internationally.

They said that Kashmir Exploitation Day was being observed as Black Day. They demanded the United Nation for implementation on its resolutions and help people of Kashmir to live their lives on their own choice. They said that people of Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren on every front.

