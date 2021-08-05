"Youm-e-Istehsal" observed in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The "Youm-e-Istehsal' was observed in the district to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The district administration organized a rally and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz led it which taken out from the DC's Office and ended at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisal Shehzad, Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf and people from all walks of life participated in the rally.

The participants chanted slogans against India and its atrocities on Kashmiris ofthe IIOJ&KLater on, special prayers were offered for freedom of Kashmiri brothers and sisters.