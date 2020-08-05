Youm-e-Istehsal observed peacefully

The Youm-e-Istehsal (Military Siege Day) was observed to express solidarity with Kashmiris brethren against Indian army's brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Youm-e-Istehsal (Military Siege Day) was observed to express solidarity with Kashmiris brethren against Indian army's brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The local Kashmiri people also expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of IIOJK and said that the early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the Indo-Pak sub-continent, as the longstanding Kashmir dispute had already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours.

They also expressed grave concern over the large scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in IIOJK. They said that these nasty practices were enough to shakethe conscience of international community.