Youm-e-Istehsal observed to denounce Indian atrocities in IIOJK

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Istehsal was observed across Rawalpindi division on Friday to mark the third year of Indian military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step to strip its special status.

In this regard, rallies, seminars and different functions were arranged by the government and civil society organisations to pay homage to freedom fighters of Kashmir and to denounce Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi organized a walk which was attended by PHA officers and staff.

The walk, led by Director Horticulture, PHA, Sheikh Tariq Mehmood started from Rawalpindi Press Club and culminated at Murree Road.

Sheikh Tariq informed that PHA had displayed banners inscribed with slogans against Indian move at various city points.

The youm-e-Istehsal was observed to express solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

He said that on Aug. 5, 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government abrogated the autonomous status of the disputed territory, turning it into a virtual "open air" prison for residents who were blockaded in their homes to prevent them from exercising their right to protest the measures.

A protest walk and photo exhibition based on Indian atrocities were also organized at Punjab Arts Council in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Chairperson Peace and Cultural Organization Mishal Malik.

Addressing the ceremony, Mishal said that the extremist BJP wanted to turn the valley of Indian illegally Occupied Kashmir into Hinduism.

She said that the genocide of innocent Kashmiris had been going on for three years in Occupied Kashmir, and the cruelty of Occupied Kashmir has never been heard or seen in history.

"Fascist Narendra Modi and the Indian Army are turning Kashmiris into a minority in the valley by issuing domicile to six million Indian citizens in Occupied Kashmir," she added.

Mishal further said that my husband Yasin Malik was kept in a death cell where his life was in danger.

The United Nations, Security Council, European Union and other international organizations were silent spectators to the human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, she added.

A series of activities including seminars and conferences were organized to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal and express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people while rallies in their support were also staged across the division with vibrant participation of people from all walks of life.

The whole nation gave a message to their Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan would always stand with them in their just struggle for right to independence and against the atrocities committed by the Indian forces.