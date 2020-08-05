UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youm-e-Istehsal Observes In Larkana Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal observes in Larkana region

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Youm-e-Istehsal was observed throughout the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana Division on Wednesday, against India's illegitimate occupation of Kashmir.

Youm-e-Istehsal to protest against India which sent its troops to Srinagar on October 27, 1947 and illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Rallies and seminars were held in Larkana division to draw attention of the world community towards the burning issue of Kashmir.

Marking the occasion, rallies were taken out by social, Political and cultural organizations, to condemn the Indian atrocities against the people of the held Kashmir and urged Indian government to give the Kashmir are the right of self-determination.

In Larkana city, a protest rally was taken out from DC office Larkana by the District Administration Larkana in collaboration with Civil Society and NGOs to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, jointly led by the Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro, Mayor LMC Khair Muhammad Shaikh and SP Headquarters Larkana Muhammad Kaleem Malik, District Officer education Larkana.

People from all walks of life, including Teachers, social workers, citizens and others participated in the rally.

The protest rally marching on main roads of the city with banners and placards, the participants were raising slogans for the early liberation of Kashmir and condemning the Indian atrocities in the held Kashmir valley and rally terminated in Sir ShahNawaz Bhutto Memorial library Larkana.

