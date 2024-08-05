‘Youm-e-Istehsal observes to mark 5th anniversary of India’s illegal action of Aug 5, 2019

Pakistan on Monday observed Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation) to mark the fifth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with a reaffirmation of Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Pakistan on Monday observed Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation) to mark the fifth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with a reaffirmation of Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people.

The day serves as a reminder of the Indian government's actions on August 5, 2019, when the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government abrogated Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution. These articles had granted special autonomy to the region, and their removal has been widely condemned by Pakistan, Kashmiris, and the international community.

The president, the prime minister, and the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, in their special messages on the occasion, have reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmir cause.

A special walk from the Foreign Office to D-Chowk in Islamabad was held to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The event was led by Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, with participation from federal ministers, lawmakers, political leaders from various parties, members of civil society, academia, students, and media representatives. The walk highlighted the unified stance of Pakistan's government and people in supporting the Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination.

At nine in the morning, a one-minute silence was observed across the country, and all moving traffic came to a halt. The national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played, symbolizing unity and support for the Kashmiris.

Radio Pakistan, ptv, and other media outlets dedicated special transmissions to the occasion, shedding light on the leaders of Kashmir's freedom struggle, the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, and the ongoing atrocities committed by Indian forces in IIOJK.

A range of activities are also being organized throughout the country to observe ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’. With the active participation of Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora, Pakistan’s diplomatic missions around the world are also arranging special events to raise global awareness about the plight of the Kashmiri people.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that granting due rights to the people of Kashmir and Palestine was the only way to maintain peace and stability in the region.

In his televised address to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Youm-e-Istehsal, the prime minister said the day is not far away when both India and Israel will be bound to give due rights to the people of Palestine and IIOJK as all ways other than this lead to total destruction.

He said that Pakistan was a nuclear power and that was part of its defence. However, he said Pakistan had never thought of aggression with regard to its nuclear power. "Therefore the better option is to adopt the peaceful way and sit together to find out the peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute."

The prime minister pointed out that this occasion reminded us of the grave consequences of India's illegal actions of 5 August 2019 vis-à-vis Indian Ilegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

PM Shehbaz Sharif vowed that until the Kashmiris get the basic rights and freedom, Pakistan will continue to extend the moral support and will continue to knock the doors of all the international institutions.

Paying tributes to the people of Kashmir, he said "we salute to their struggle for freedom who had been bearing the atrocities and cruelties of the Indian armed forces for 77 years".

He also paid tributes the Hurriyat leaders including Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas, Sardar Ibrahim Khan, Mirwaiz Muhammad Yousuf, Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Moulana Abbas Ansari and all the young workers and leaders who raised their voices against the Indian atrocities.

"We salute to Asiya Andrabi, Yaseen Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Mussarat Alam Butt, and Burhan Wani for their struggle for freedom.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that the illegal and unilateral steps India took on August 5, 2019, were blatant violations of the United Nations Security Council resolutions, international laws and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The deputy prime minister, addressing the participants of a walk, held in connection with the Yaum-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, marking the fifth anniversary of the revocation of Articles 370 and 35 A by India in 2019 to revoke the special status of disputed Kashmiri territory, said the Indian tactic to usurp the rights of Kashmiri people through such constitutional amendments was an act of folly.

He said the people of Pakistan and Kashmir had a centuries-old association and were bound by unbreakable bonds of history, geography and religion and shared their joys and sorrows. The people of Pakistan could not accept or dissociate themselves from the situation in IIOJK.

The deputy prime minister said that India which claimed to be a champion of human rights and democracy, should grant access to human rights bodies to enable them to witness the ongoing human rights abuses in the territory.

Reiterating Pakistan's continued political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people, the deputy prime minister urged India to announce a plebiscite in the occupied territory to make the Kashmiri people exercise their right to self-determination.

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi led the walk which started from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and culminated at D Chowk, and was participated by the officers and personnel of the foreign ministry and people from different walks of life.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other federal ministers also joined the walk and raised slogans to reiterate Pakistan's support for the Kashmiri people and condemn the unabated Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

The participants carried the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir as well as the banners inscribed with "Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, continuity of 77 years of occupation" and "Five years of Indian brutalities in IIOJK."

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris' just struggle for right to self-determination till freedom from illegal Indian rule.

Addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam, he said Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan under Amir Muqam had launched a historic campaign on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal to highlight Indian atrocities in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Tarar said on Aug 5, 2019, the special status of Kashmir was ended by the India's Modi regime through unilateral and illegal actions. He said India had unleashed a reign of terror in the occupied Kashmir by usurping all fundamental rights of hapless Kashmiri people.

The minister said Indian has illegally and unlawfully occupied the state as it was a disputed territory and Kashmiris were promised by the United Nations to grant them right to self-determination. He said that India was not only continuously violating human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir but it was violating UN Security Council's resolutions as well.

The minister said that government of Pakistan has always condemned Indian atrocities in IIOJK and raised its voice at all relevant forums.

The minister said New Delhi should immediately withdraw the illegal and unlawful actions of August 5, 2019 and restore the special status of Kashmir and take steps for holding free and impartial plebiscite in Kashmir under the aegis of the United Nations.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam thanked the whole nation for supporting Kashmiris and highlighting the case of innocent Kashmiries at global level for the attention of international community towards human rights violation for last five years. He also hailed the efforts of all provincial governments, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir governments for holding protest rallies, seminars, walks and other programmes for showing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

A documentary on Unheard-The Invisible Trauma of Kashmiris was shown which highlighted the atrocities committed by Indian occupation forces since partition of the subcontinent. Kashmiris from IIOJK interviewed in the documentary who renewed the pledge that freedom struggle would continue till its logical conclusion.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam said that so called world largest democratic state India violating human rights continuously since August 5, 2019 adding that international community should put pressure on India to curb state terrorism, continued military siege from last five years and other atrocities in IIOJK.

Pakistan will not allow India to succeed in its nefarious designs of turning the Muslim majority into the minority in the IIOJK, he added.

Addressing to the participants of the rally, he said that abrogation of 370 and 35A was major mistake of India it could not to be succeeded in their nefarious designs.

The minister said that like other parts of the World Kashmiris being observed Youme--e-Istehsal in Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir. Without solution of Kashmir issue there is peaceful environment not possible in the region.

He said that incumbent regime highlighting Kashmir issue at all appropriate global forums effectively.

Addressing the participants, Qamar Zaman Kaira thanked the people for expressing solidarity with their Kashmiri brethern and urged the international community to put pressure on India to curb state terrorism, continued military siege since 5th August 2019 and other atrocities in IIOJK. Pakistan will not allow India to succeed in its nefarious designs of turning the Muslim majority into the minority in the IIOJK, he added.

He termed the freedom of Kashmir as inevitable to make the freedom of Pakistan complete.

The participants chanting slogans against India and carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans "Go India, Go Back", "Stop Killing in Kashmir and Stop HR Violation in Occupied Kashmir".

One minute silence’s was also observed in memory of the martyrs in Kashmir.

“Our strong and steadfast moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people will continue till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination,” he reiterated.

Besides Hurriyat leaders Abdul Hameed Lone, Mohammad Farooq Rahmani and government representatives, the rally was heavily attended by the people from different walks of life.

On Kashmir Exploitation Day, Pakistan's top leaders joined forces to condemn India's actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, vowing solidarity with the Kashmiri people and calling for international intervention to end the region's suffering.

In a meeting between Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the two leaders expressed strong condemnation of India's actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A) on August 5, 2019. They denounced the move as a violation of UN resolutions and international laws.

The leaders criticized the ongoing curfew and Section 144 enforcement in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has resulted in the martyrdom of thousands of innocent Kashmiris, including children, women, and the elderly. They emphasized the need for international organizations, the United Nations, and human rights groups to address the injustices and atrocities in the region.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured full cooperation for public peace in Azad Kashmir and pledged support for establishing peace and harmony in the region. Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq thanked Naqvi for his cooperation and commitment to meeting Azad Kashmir's security requirements.

Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that New Delhi has exhausted all tactics of oppression and brutality in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and has utterly failed to suppress the Kashmiri people's struggle for their right to self-determination.

The Chairman of PPP, in his message on Kashmir Exploitation Day, remarked that India's revocation of Articles 370 and 35A of its constitution sends a clear message to the world that it believes in state-sponsored oppression and tyranny.

He noted that the objective behind India's actions is to transform the demographic majority of Kashmiris into a minority in their own land. He further stated that the steps taken by India on August 5, 2019, are a blatant violation of United Nations resolutions and international laws.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated that the PPP remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for the rights of the Kashmiri people on all international platforms.

He called upon the global community to take immediate and effective measures to address the severe human rights violations in IIOJK and to support the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination as enshrined in numerous United Nations resolutions.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated that the eternal sacrifices of Kashmiris against the illegal and usurping rule of India will bear fruit.

In her message on Kashmir Exploitation Day, she honored every martyr in Occupied Kashmir, extending her deepest respects to all oppressed and besieged Kashmiris. She also conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the mothers, sisters, and sons of Occupied Kashmir.

The chief minister said on August 5, 2019, India set a new example of oppression and tyranny by turning occupied Jammu and Kashmir into an open prison, adding that how long will the world sit with its eyes closed, how long will Kashmiris continue to suffer oppression and brutality?

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan will continue to raise voice of Kashmiris at all forums of the world. She added that sustainable peace, stability, development and prosperity are possible in South Asia only with a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue. She said that every Pakistani's heart beats with Kashmiri brothers. “We are and will remain

with our Kashmiri brothers,” she added.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that they did not accept the fabricated decision made by India on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5, 2019.

In his message on ‘Youm e Istehsal’, he saluted the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who were fighting against Indian oppression and brutality.

The CM Murad said that Today the entire nation was observing Kashmir Exploitation Day in a determined manner.

He said, ‘On August 5, 2019 the special status of IIOJK was illegally abolished by India.’

The Chief Minister said that India had openly violated UN resolutions and international laws.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Youm e Istehsal was a day to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and raise a voice for justice and self-determination.

He said that the international community should play its role in ensuring the freedom and rights of the Kashmiri people.

A rally was organized in connection with 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir’ in Sialkot. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, District Officer Secondary education Malik Allah Dad, Rescue 1122 besides civil society representatives and students participated in the rally. Similar protests were also held in other parts of Pakistan, including a torch-carrying rally in Jhelum Valley, Azad Kashmir, organized by Tehreek Shabab Muslimeen Jammu and Kashmir Student Wing.

A rally was also taken out in Samahni, Azad jammu and Kashmir. Led by Hurriyat leader Imtiaz Ahmed Butt, the rally was attended by a large number of people, including Jamaat-e-Islami Tehsil Samahni’s Amir Abdul Karim, Assistant Commissioner of Tehsil Samahni Omar Tariq, Ghazi Dilawar, Abrar Kashmiri, Kamran and Umair Al-Salam.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan arranged a ceremony to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir on Monday, showing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The ceremony began with special prayers for the martyrs of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the success of the freedom struggle, expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The ceremony featured, various competitions, tableaus, puppet show, painting exhibition and other activities to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Day.

Students from the educational institutions of the twin cities participated in various competitions held on the occasion.

The participants of the event carried flags and banners inscribed with “Watan-e- Aziz Pakistan” and “Jannat-e-Nazir Kashmir” while children carried placards depicting Indian atrocities.

The students presented various tableaus highlighting different aspects of Kashmiri culture while some others tableaus depicted the ongoing aggressions by Indian forces against the oppressed Kashmiri people.

A puppet show was also organized during the ceremony depicting the plight of Kashmiri people and their just struggle for achieving right to self determination.

The students pledged solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters and paid tribute to their sacrifices.

Sindh Madressatul islam University observed the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir5th August with a national spirit.

A rally was taken out from the Main Building of SMIU which was led by Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai and other officials. The rally went round the nearby roads of SMIU and culminated at the premises of the university.

To mark “Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir” a rally was also arranged at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro on Monday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris, against Indian barbarism.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passed three resolutions unanimously, and hold walk to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in chair.

The resolutions were moved by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) MPA Jalal Khan, Sher Ali Afridi and Abdus Salam Afridi of PTI.

The resolutions stated that this Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province resolves that since 1948, 76 years of illegal and unethical occupation of India over Jammu and Kashmir have been completed.

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar held a seminar and walk in observance of Kashmir Exploitation Day, with a significant turnout of students and faculty members.

The event featured skits and renditions of the national songs, reflecting solidarity with the Kashmiri cause.

In Muzaffarabad, the speakers at a seminar strongly condemned India's controversial move to revoke the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The event, organized by the Institute of Kashmir Studies of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) at the University's Chella Campus in connection with the demographic change of Occupied Kashmir by India on August 5, 2019, focused on the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, which stripped the region of its autonomy and altered its internationally recognized disputed status.

The speakers examined various dimensions of the Kashmir issue, particularly the aftermath of the August 5, 2019 decision, which has led to demographic changes, crackdowns, arrests of Hurriyat leaders, media restrictions, and an increased military presence in the region. They called on the international community to hold India accountable for human rights violations and to support the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam, stated that by illegally occupying Kashmir in violation of its own constitution, India had shown the world that it was a brutal nation.

In statement in connection with Kashmir Exploitation Day on Monday, he informed that recently, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that what Israel was doing in Palestine was illegal, and India was doing the same in IIOJK.

The ICJ should take action against the atrocities committed by India in Kashmir and play its part in delivering justice to the Kashmiris.

The hearts of Kashmiris beat with Pakistanis and we are one soul in two bodies, he said adding Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir.

The Kashmir Exploitation Day was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where people expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK and condemned Modi government's illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

The major rally was taken out from Chief Minister House on Monday, which was led by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapor.

The rally, attended by people of all walks including politicians, local government representatives and officials, was started from Chief Minister House and culminated at Civil Secretariat, Peshawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi said that the over seven decades long ongoing humans rights violations in the IIOJK were the eye-openers for the humans rights organizations.

He said the relations between Pakistan and India could not be improved unless resolution of the lingering issue of Kashmir.

In a message on Kashmir Exploitation Day here, the Governor said that durable peace and stability in the region was also not possible unless resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

"August 5 is marked as Kashmir Exploitation Day as five years ago on this day, the Modi govt had added a new chapter of cruelty and oppression after abolishing the special status of IIOJK. The human rights violations continued for over seven decades in the IIOJK, which are the great challenges for the human rights organizations".

The Governor demanded the international human rights organizations to take notice of the ongoing oppression and cruelties on the innocent Kashmiris in the occupied valley.

Meanwhile, protest demonstrations were held in all districts including Malakand, Swat, Kohat, Dir, Abbottabad, Chitral, Bannu, Nowshera, Bajaur, Mansehra and Waziristan of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.