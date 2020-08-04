UrduPoint.com
Youm-e-Istehsal: President To Address Special Senate Session On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 40 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal: President to address special senate session on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi will address special session of Senate on Wednesday, called to express Pakistan's resolve, commitment to Kashmir cause and to raise voice against the continuing Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The aim of special session is to draw international community's attention towards the Indian fascist government's illegal actions of August 05, last year and put pressure on India to stop its inhumane aggression in the IIOJK, said a news release issued here by the Senate Secretariat on Tuesday said.

The session will be held on a single point agenda on Kashmir. Parliamentary leaders will take part in the debate on Kashmir and a resolution will also be passed at the conclusion of the debate.

The Senate hall will be adorned with flags of Pakistan as well as Kashmir. Ambassadors of different countries will also be specially invited to the session.

On this occasion a special booklet will be prepared by the Senate which will contain information about the role Senate played over the years for the Kashmir cause including the conference held last year, resolutions passed among other steps.

This booklet will be sent to 56,000 parliamentarians around the world and international human rights organisations.

The members of Senate will also take part in the walk held to mark the day on the Constitution Avenue on August 5.

