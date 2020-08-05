UrduPoint.com
Youm-e-Istehsal Rallies Held In Dist Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir day was observed in Khanewal and rallies were taken out at district and tehsil level on Wednesday.

The main rally organised by District government was taken out from Jinnah library which was culminated at T chowk. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, MPAs Shahida Ahmed Hayat, Nishat Daha, Faisal Niazi and DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem led the rally.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that Indian inhumane attitude on August 5,2019 in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is condemnable.

He urged the United Nation to play its role for ending Indian occupation in IIOJK.

MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha said that they strongly condemned Indian inhumane attitude in IIOJK. Faisal Akram Niazi said that the incumbent government have won the hearts by adding Occupied Kashmir in map of Pakistan.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that the whole nation is with Kashmiri brethren in their independence struggle.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and against Indian atrocities.

District administration provided face masks to participants of the rally to avert from corona virus.

District leadership Pakistan Tehreek Insaf, civil society, citizens, tiger force and others participated in the rally.

APP /qbs-sak

