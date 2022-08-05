UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Istehsal Rally Held In Zairat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal rally held in Zairat

Youm-e-Istehsal rally was taken out in Ziarat on Friday by the district administration led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Samiullah Kakar to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing the participants of the rally, Samiullah Kakar said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan, Kashmir could never become a part of India.

He said Pakistan stood with the Kashmiris and would continue its moral diplomatic support to them, saying that India had turned Kashmir into a military cantonment.

He said Indian atrocities on Kashmir were condemnable saying that the international community should take notice of Indian atrocities and take measures to end brutality on people in IIOJK.

