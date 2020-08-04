UrduPoint.com
Youm-e-Istehsal To Be Observed In Balochistan Tomorrow, Says Qasim Suri

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 01:50 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed in Balochistan tomorrow, says Qasim Suri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday said Youm-e-Istehsal would be observed across Balochistan tomorrow (August 5) besides other programs including seminars and rallies to be held to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He congratulated newly elected members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Quetta city Governing body at his residence and extended his best wishes to them.

He said the elected members would be the best asset for PTI government and they should play their best role to spread PM Imran Khan' vision in their respective areas adding they can make PTI a more dynamic and active party in Balochistan including Quetta city.

Deputy Speaker Suri said that on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, people of Balochistan would celebrate Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5 across the province to express their solidarity with occupied Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, according to the notification issued by PTI Balochistan General Secretary Abdul Bari Barich, the newly elected members of PTI District Quetta City Governing Body include President Bismillah Agha, Senior Vice President Muhammad Alam Kakar, President Obaidullah, Senior Vice President. Manzoor Hussain Hazara, General Secretary Abdul Hanan Barich, Additional General Secretary Lala Ghulam Muhammad, Deputy General Secretary Asif Khan, Deputy General Secretary Nasir Dehwar, Joint Secretary Bilal Achakzai, Joint Secretary Lal Muhammad Tareen, Joint Secretary Kamal Tareen, Joint Secretary Yasir Alizai, Joint Secretary Ainuddin, Joint Secretary Rahim Khan, Finance Secretary Shabir Khan, and Information Secretary Israr Ahmad Khan.

