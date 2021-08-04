UrduPoint.com

"Youm-e-Istehsal" To Be Observed In Hyderabad On Aug 5

"Youm-e-Istehsal" to be observed in Hyderabad on Aug 5

Like other parts of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, "Youm-e-Istehsal" will be observed here Thursday to mark the second anniversary of the bleak day of August 05

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, "Youm-e-Istehsal" will be observed here Thursday to mark the second anniversary of the bleak day of August 05.

The mass anti India protest rallies and processions will be organized by political, religious and social organizations and the civil society to condemn unilateral Indian action of scrapping special status of disputed territory of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The participants, while holding national as well as Kashmiri flags, will participate in protest rallies to condemn Indian government's atrocities against innocent people of IIOJK who are under siege of occupation forces since August 05, 2019.

The Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan People's Party, MQM-P, Muslim League (Q), Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party and other mainstream national as well as regional parties will take out rallies to mark second anniversary of the illegal, immoral and unconstitutional Indian action of August 5, 2019.

Thousands of people in the second largest city of Sindh, will demand of the world community and United Nations to take action against Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and use influence for restoration of special status of disputed territory of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Rallies would be taken out from different areas of the city, Qasimabad and Latifabad Talukas and culminated opposite press club Hyderabad where corner meetings will be held to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Meanwhile, the district administration will also organize a "Youm-e-Istehsal" rally at Shahbaz building to mark the second anniversary of scrapping of the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Officers of district administration, Police, Rangers, Pakistan Army and other departments will lead the rally from Shahbaz building to Post Master General Office.

