"Youm-e-Istehsal" to be observed in Hyderabad on August 5

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country "Youm-e-Istehsal" will be observed in Hyderabad on August 5 against the atrocities in India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian occupation forces.

Rallies and protest demonstrations will be organized by several political, religious parties and the civil society organizations.

The activists of Pakistan People's Party, Muslim League (N), Jamat-e- Islami, MQM Pakistan, Tahreek Insaf, JUI (F) and other parties would take out rallies to record protest over Indian state terrorism meted out against innocent and unarmed people of occupied Kashmir.

The civil society organizations will also arranged seminars and other programs to highlight gross human rights violation in IIOJK.

The participants of the protests would urge international community and the United Nations to take notice of inhuman acts of Indian government in disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of religion.