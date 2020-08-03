UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youm-e-Istehsal To Be Observed On Aug 5

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed on Aug 5

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Youm-e-Istehsal would be observed on August 5 in Sukkur, against Indian aggression in Indian Illegally Occupied jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Different rallies will be taken out led by President Sunni Tehreek, Sindh, Allama Noor Ahmed Qasmi, PTI President Sukkur Mubeen Jatoi and others.

PTI leaders and important personWalities will participate while other rallies and functions will also be held with observance of corona SOPs. The participants will record their peaceful agitation against Indian aggression while wearing black ribbons.

Related Topics

Sindh India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jammu Sukkur Jatoi August

Recent Stories

DREI conference to discuss post COVID-19 real esta ..

29 minutes ago

MoHAP launches two coronavirus testing centres in ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority implements AI-enable ..

44 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on &#0 ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.