Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed on Aug 5

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Youm-e-Istehsal would be observed on August 5 in Sukkur, against Indian aggression in Indian Illegally Occupied jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Different rallies will be taken out led by President Sunni Tehreek, Sindh, Allama Noor Ahmed Qasmi, PTI President Sukkur Mubeen Jatoi and others.

PTI leaders and important personWalities will participate while other rallies and functions will also be held with observance of corona SOPs. The participants will record their peaceful agitation against Indian aggression while wearing black ribbons.