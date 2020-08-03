Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed on August 5

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :To express solidarity by raising voice against atrocities of occupying forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, "Youm-e-Istehsal (day of exploitation) would be observed with full enthusiasm on August 5 throughout the district.

Rallies would be taken out on August 5, at different towns and cities and awareness programs would also be organized to condemn inhuman actions of Indian occupying forces.

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan while chairing a meeting that was attended by all concerned departments said unprecedented atrocities and barbarism were being perpetrated on the Kashmiris. The international community should take immediate notice to bring an end to gross human rights violations in the illegally occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir.