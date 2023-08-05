Open Menu

Youm-e-Istehsal Was Observed In Shaheed Benazirabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal was observed in Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Istehsal was observed at Shaheed Benazirabad here Saturday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

In this regard, a rally led by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali was taken out from the secretariat of Deputy Commissioner, which after marching through city roads concluded at Nawabshah Press Club. The officials and staff of of revenue, information, health, education departments, representatives of social organizations, teachers and students in large numbers participated in the rally. The participants were chanting slogans against Indian atrocities.

Addressing the rally, Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Jamali said that violating the resolutions of United Nation and InternationalCommunity, India abrogated the Article 35A and Article 370 of its constitution unilaterally and illegally declared the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir as its part, which is strongly condemned.

He said that defying the resolutions and promises with the international community, India committed the extreme of oppression on oppressed people of Kashmir. He said that now time has come for the United Nations and international institutions to play their role in liberating the Kashmiris from the India hegemony. He said that the objective of observing the Day was to express solidarity with people of Kashmir and condemn the atrocities and show the dirty face of India to the world. He said that people of Pakistan were with Kashmiri brothers at all fronts.

Separately, protest rallies were also led by Assistant Commissioners of Tehsil Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed and Daur.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Education Jammu Nawabshah Sakrand All From

Recent Stories

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al ..

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al Kaabi discusses enhancing bil ..

52 minutes ago
 realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Le ..

Realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Leap Up” Spirit

1 hour ago
 Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 cro ..

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 crore Myositis treatment  

2 hours ago
 ‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N react ..

‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N reacts to Imran Khan’s conviction ..

2 hours ago
 CCI approves digital population, housing census 20 ..

CCI approves digital population, housing census 2023 results

2 hours ago
 ‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special messa ..

‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special message to his supporters before ar ..

2 hours ago
UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

3 hours ago
 UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors ..

UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors for climate action ahead of C ..

3 hours ago
 PCB plans to send psychologist with national crick ..

PCB plans to send psychologist with national cricket team players to India

3 hours ago
 Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observi ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Po ..

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Police &amp; Fire Games

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan