Youm-e-Istehsal was observed in Shaheed Benazirabad

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Istehsal was observed at Shaheed Benazirabad here Saturday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

In this regard, a rally led by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali was taken out from the secretariat of Deputy Commissioner, which after marching through city roads concluded at Nawabshah Press Club. The officials and staff of of revenue, information, health, education departments, representatives of social organizations, teachers and students in large numbers participated in the rally. The participants were chanting slogans against Indian atrocities.

Addressing the rally, Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Jamali said that violating the resolutions of United Nation and InternationalCommunity, India abrogated the Article 35A and Article 370 of its constitution unilaterally and illegally declared the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir as its part, which is strongly condemned.

He said that defying the resolutions and promises with the international community, India committed the extreme of oppression on oppressed people of Kashmir. He said that now time has come for the United Nations and international institutions to play their role in liberating the Kashmiris from the India hegemony. He said that the objective of observing the Day was to express solidarity with people of Kashmir and condemn the atrocities and show the dirty face of India to the world. He said that people of Pakistan were with Kashmiri brothers at all fronts.

Separately, protest rallies were also led by Assistant Commissioners of Tehsil Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed and Daur.