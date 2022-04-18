UrduPoint.com

'Youm-e-Khudi' Preparations Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 06:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting to review preparations for 'Youm-e-Khudi' (Selfhood Day) celebrations was held here on Monday at Alhamra Arts Centre.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, while presiding over the meeting, said that the nation was living in an independent country which was dreamt by great philosopher and the poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Zulfi said that the current year was being celebrated as the Year of Iqbal; it's going to happen due to special interest and efforts of Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar. He said that various programmes had been arranged including a seminar titled 'Iqbal Aur Khudhi' (Iqbal and Selfhood), which would be participated by Justice Nasira Javed, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami and Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, Prof.

Dr. Baseera Ambreen and Prof. Waheed-uz-Zaman. The purpose of celebrating 'Youm-e- Khudi' is to acquaint the youth with the message of Allama Iqbal, he added.

The events include Kalam-e-Iqbal (Iqbal's poetry) presentation by renowned singers Hina Nasrullah and Sara Raza Khan. Kalam-e-Iqbal would also be presented by famous Qawwal Nadeem Jameel Khan and his group. Actor and writer Adeel Hashmi would present 'Shikwa, Jawab-e-Shikwa', Raqs-e-Khudi' Meme performance by versatile dance group, Meme performance by the students of the Punjab University and live painting competition in which the winners would get cash prizes of 30 thousand, 20 thousand and 10 thousand, respectively for the 1st, second and 3rd positions. The students of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts would also fully participate in the celebrations.

