Youm-e-Mustafa (SAW) To Be Held At KU On Oct 8

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 11:13 PM

Youm-e-Mustafa (SAW) to be held at KU on Oct 8

The Yoym-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) will be held on October 8, at 11:00 AM at the parking ground opposite the Arts Lobby of the University of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Yoym-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) will be held on October 8, at 11:00 AM at the parking ground opposite the Arts Lobby of the University of Karachi.

The event is being organized by the Office of the Student Affairs Adviser of the University of Karachi.

Vice Chancellor of KU Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi will preside the event while eminent Naat reciters and speakers will participate.

