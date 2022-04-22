UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Shahdat Of Hazrat Ali A.S Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2022 | 04:24 PM

Youm-e-Shahdat of Caliph Hazrat Ali Murtaza (A.S) was observed on Friday with religious zeal and zest

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Shahdat of Caliph Hazrat Ali Murtaza (A.S) was observed on Friday with religious zeal and zest.

As many as 5 processions were taken out and 29 Majalis were held in the district. Foolproof security arrangements have been made on the occasion.

According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, 2�processions and 20 Majalis of A category were given extra security.

More than 1000 police officers and personnel including DSPs, special police, and national volunteers performed their duties.

Vehicle parking was kept at a distance of 300 to 500 meters from the place of processions and Majalis. Lady police officers also performed duty at women's processions.

The participants were thoroughly checked before entering processions and Majalis.

The control room remained active and vigilant throughout the day.

