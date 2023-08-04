'Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police' observed

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :'Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police' was observed here on Friday at Police lines to pay tributes to all those Police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Faisal Saleem, SP Headquarters, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, senior police officers, martyrs' families, representatives of trade unions, police officers, constables and civil society members attended the event organized to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Police Department.

Rawalpindi District Police on the special directive of Inspector General Punjab Police organized a function to pay tributes to the martyrs.

Senior Police Officers and a Police contingent presented a salute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in society.

RPO, CPO, and SSP Operations laid floral wreaths on the martyrs' monument and prayed for the departed souls, peace and security of the country and nation.

The RPO said that the Police were proud of its 'Shuhada'.

"We will never forget their ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty and will look after the bereaved families in every manner," he added.

He said that nearly 1600 personnel of the Punjab police rendered the ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty.

The nation could not forget the supreme sacrifices rendered by the martyrs, he said, adding "We are standing with the families of the martyrs".

The CPO said that 115 officers and jawans of Rawalpindi police sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The spokesman informed that the lighting of lamps and candles ceremony was also held on Thursday night at the martyrs' monument in connection with the Police martyrs day.

The ceremony was attended by the RPO, CPO, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, SP Headquarters, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, families of the martyrs, members of the peace committee, and representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajran.