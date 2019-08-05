Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police observed

The Sindh police observed Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Police Martyrs Day) to pay homage to the 7500 policemen including 2960 from Sindh who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and expressed solidarity with their families at a program in the Karachi Expo Centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Sindh police observed Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police ( Police Martyrs Day) to pay homage to the 7500 policemen including 2960 from Sindh who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and expressed solidarity with their families at a program in the Karachi Expo Centre.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Inspector General of Sindh Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Director General Sindh Rangers Major Gen. Umer Ahmed Bukhari, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and others attended the ceremony at Expo Centre.

Addressing the occasion, the Sindh Governor presented salute to the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs.

The Sindh police chief said that he wished to get the honor of an martyr.

The DG Sindh Rangers said we were indebted with the sacrifices of martyrs personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Special programmes were organised in this connection at the headquarters and offices of various units of the police across the province to commemorate the Day, said a spokesperson of Sindh police on Monday.

In Karachi, the police held Quran Khawani and special ceremonies for the martyrs on the directives of Inspector General of Sindh Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam.

Senior police officials laid floral wreaths on the graves of the martyrs and offered fateha. They also distributed gifts among the children of Shuhada of the Sindh Police.